JKap, Gunless, and other CDL bench players to practice together

Several of the benched Call of Duty League pros are teaming up to get some practice in.

Enable, Zer0, Saints, and newly-benched players JKap and Gunless will begin practicing together, several of the players announced today. The team is going by Team Pine and Zer0 said the squad will scrim teams starting tomorrow.

After JKap and Gunless were replaced by OpTic Gaming Los Angeles and the Chicago Huntsmen, respectively, Enable tweeted at the other four, “TEAM PINE.” JKap told Parasite, whose team finished third in yesterday’s $25,000 Call of Duty League Challengers Cup, Team Pine would be interested in scrimming his team.

Since players on CDL benches cannot play in Challengers and teams don’t make roster changes very often, those players likely will see no playing time until they are traded or their teams make another roster change. Saints, for example, has been on the Los Angeles Guerrillas’ bench for over two months after he, Lacefield, and two-time world champion ACHES were benched in favor of a young trio in early March.

If any teams are down to scrim vs me @Enable @Gunless @Trei @SaintsNato in the next few days, hit any of us up. Team Pine is trying to get our reps in and will be going hard — Jordan Kaplan (@JKap415) May 5, 2020

Enable, a multi-FPS game champion, was similarly replaced in February. At the time, he said being replaced was “kind of a wake-up call.”

About two weeks later, the New York Subliners replaced Zer0 with Nick “Happy” Suda before ultimately signing amateur player Makenzie “Mack” Kelley to its starting roster.

Zer0 said Team Pine’s scrims will be streamed.