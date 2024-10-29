Is Mule Kick in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

Mule Kick is a popular perk in the Call of Duty franchise that allows players to carry three guns in Zombies—but is it available in Black Ops 6? We’ve got all the details you need below.

Recommended Videos

Having a variety of Perks in your loadout is key to success in Black Ops 6 Zombies, with Jugger-Nog, Stamin-Up, and Speed Cola among the best you can have equipped. However, Mule Kick is right up there and can make a real difference in your matches.

If you’re wondering how to get Mule Kick in Black Ops 6, we’ve got all the details you need.

Is Mule Kick available in BO6 Zombies?

Upgrade your arsenal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, the Mule Kick Perk is not available in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Eight Perks are available in Zombies from launch, but Mule Kick is not one of them. However, it may be added in the future when new maps come to the game.

Although the Perk itself is not available in Black Ops 6 Zombies, a glitch allows you to carry three weapons in the mode. We’ve explained how to use this glitch below, but the developers could patch it at any time.

How to do the Mule Kick glitch in BO6 Zombies

The first step to using the Mule Kick glitch is to ensure you already hold two weapons in your inventory. If you have loaded straight into Zombies with a custom Loadout, purchasing one off the wall is the easiest way to get another weapon. However, you can also try your luck with the Mystery Box.

To activate the glitch, find a ladder on the map and start to climb it. While climbing the ladder, hold down the button to equip your Knife. Now exit the ladder, and your Knife should still be equipped, which indicates the glitch has been successful.

The next step is to pick up another weapon. The easiest way to do this is to purchase a weapon off the wall, although again, you can use the Mystery Box or pick up a weapon from the floor. If you have a lot of Zombies around, I recommend heading straight to a wall where you can purchase a weapon.

Once you have completed this step, you can freely swap out the weapon as you wish to grab another—so this is where I’d advise using the Mystery Box or completing the steps to craft the Wonder Weapon on the map where you are playing.

The best thing about this glitch is it can be completed at any point during a game of Zombies, so you can do it immediately at the start of a game or later down the line. Just remember that if you die, you will respawn with only a single weapon, and you will have to repeat the process.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy