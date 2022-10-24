Call of Duty fans who pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 were given early access to the game’s campaign mode ahead of the game’s Oct. 28 release date.

One of the biggest questions players have about the upcoming full release of the game is if the game will crossplay in the game, considering the feature connects players from all different kinds of devices to play together. Let’s dive into the topic, shall we?

Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have crossplay?

Image via [Activision](https://www.callofduty.com/blog/2022/09/call-of-duty-modern-warfare-II-next-multiplayer-maps-modes-gunsmith)

The answer is yes! Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature crossplay, as well as cross-platform progression, similar to other past Call of Duty titles.

Modern Warfare 2 also provides players with the ability to purchase a cross-gen edition for PlayStation and Xbox. This feature will only be available if you pick up the special Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 cross-gen edition, though. So if you plan on playing this game through various console generations, be sure to pick up this version of the game.

Modern Warfare 2 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Battle.net. Crossplay and cross-progressions are available on all of the platforms, so feel free to enable and disable that feature whenever you please.

Modern Warfare 2 is a first-person shooter that was published by Activision and developed by Infinity Ward. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the upcoming nineteenth installment in the Call of Duty series and the direct sequel to the 2019 reboot, is scheduled for a release on Oct. 28, 2022. As a bonus, players were able to play through the game’s campaign mode which was released one week ahead of its official release date for those that pre-ordered the game.

Those that pre-ordered the game can check out our full list of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign missions so you can get a full grasp of the campaign before playing the full game on Oct. 28.