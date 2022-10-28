Crossplay is an important aspect of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but not everyone enjoys the experience of competing against PC players while playing on Xbox or PlayStation.

Luckily enough, PlayStation players have the option to turn off crossplay in the CoD: MW2 menu. Such an option, however, does not exist for Xbox and PC players, at least at the moment, which left many Xbox players wondering how they could turn off crossplay and simply compete against other Xbox players.

For now, the only solution to turn off crossplay on Xbox in CoD: MW2 is to do a workaround in the consoles’ settings, according to CoD: MW2 players. Here are the steps required for turning off crossplay on Xbox.

How to turn off crossplay on Xbox in Modern Warfare 2

Press the home button on your Xbox controller. Head to Settings and then go to General. Press Online Safety & Family on the screen and head to Privacy & Online Safety. Head to Xbox Privacy and move to View Details & Customize. Go to Communication & Multiplayer and then move to Join Cross-network Play. Set Join Cross-network Play on “Block.” Hard quit CoD: MW2 and restart your Xbox.

Once you load CoD: MW2 again and click multiplayer, a screen will prompt you to enter your Microsoft password. After you enter your password, you’ll have two options on the next screen: to either allow or cancel crossplay.

Click cancel and you’ll be able to search for online games with crossplay turned off. Players have found online lobbies after following this workaround, but many are unsatisfied with how complicated the process is and are hoping that the developers add an option to turn crossplay on and off in the CoD: MW2 menu on Xbox.

It’s unclear at this point if Infinity Ward is planning to add such an option for Xbox and PC players, though.