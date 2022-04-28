Infinity Ward confirms Modern Warfare 2 as Call of Duty 2022

Infinity Ward finally revealed the official logo of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 today, confirming it as the franchise’s 2022 title.

Players have been expecting announcements regarding the next title in the CoD series. But now, there’s no need for rumors or speculations about what the upcoming CoD title will be. Activision and developer Infinity Ward even started to share the contents of the game with 2022 NFL Draft prospects, such as Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Aidan Hutchinson.

The upcoming Modern Warfare 2 is a sequel to Infinity Ward’s rebooted version of Modern Warfare from 2019. It’s already known that Call of Duty: Warzone will also have a sequel that’s set to be revealed later this year.

Fans of the franchise are already starting to get hyped for the 2022 CoD title since the original Modern Warfare 2 was very popular. Even with little official information known about the next game, the possible return of the emblematic character Ghost, for example, is just one reason for some fans to expect great things from the upcoming game. Players probably won’t have to wait too long before more details about this “new era” in the history of Call of Duty are revealed.

Until more news comes from Activision or Infinity Ward about MW2, players have a lot of new content to look forward to in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard with season three, which began earlier this week. Both games are available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.