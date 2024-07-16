Image Credit: Bethesda
How to watch Sauce Gardner’s Warzone $41K Customs tournament

The All-Pro defensive back is also an avid gamer.
It’s time to see who’s really got the sauce in the Call of Duty: Warzone scene.

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner may be known as one of the best shutdown cornerbacks in the NFL for the New York Jets, but he’s also an avid gamer and Twitch streamer. And now, he’s looking to get into the Warzone scene officially with a special tournament this week.

The NFL is full of gamers, and Sauce is recruiting some of his compatriots to field teams in CoD for the tournament, a custom Warzone event featuring a $41,000 prize pool, in the days before the football players leave for their training camps ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Sauce Gardner Warzone tournament.

How to watch Sauce Gardner’s July 17 Warzone tournament

Promotional image for Sauce Gardner's July 17 Warzone tournament.
Sauce it up. Image via @SauceGardner

The Sauce Gardner Warzone $41K Customs tournament goes live on July 17 at 1pm CT. It can be found on Twitch on Sauce’s stream, the official CoD channel, and in the Warzone directory, where participating players will be streaming their perspectives.

The full format for the event, such as scoring and more, is unknown at this time. But with a combo of current and former NFL players, Warzone pros, and streamers, it should make for a fun, light-hearted event for players and viewers alike to have some fun with.

Regardless of the event’s importance on the Warzone competitive calendar, it’s still awesome to see pro athletes getting involved with the gaming community to use their fame to become a part of the hobby we all love.

Here’s a rundown of all the details we know:

