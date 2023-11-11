How to unlock the Riot Shield in MW3

In nearly every Call of Duty title, there perhaps has been nothing more intimidating to face solo than a Riot Shield user. This is also the case in Modern Warfare 3.

You can try to run, you can try to hide, but at the end of the day, the threat of the Riot Shield remains. You’re just two shield bashes away from being the highlight of someone else’s game, and that will continue to be a factor for the foreseeable future.

Whether you have an unorthodox playstyle yourself or you’re just curious about where other players are getting these items, here’s how to get a Riot Shield in MW3.

How to get a Riot Shield in Modern Warfare 3

There is no new Riot Shield in MW3 at launch. Image via Activision

Technically speaking, it is impossible to unlock or complete any camo challenges for the MW3 Riot Shield because it doesn’t exist. No matter what name you’re working off of, whether it’s the Riot Shield, Combat Shield, or Ballistic Shield, Modern Warfare 3 is indeed one of the rare entries in recent CoD history to not feature a new shield offering at launch.

Thanks to Activision’s “Carry Forward” initiative, little has been made of this development since MW3 players can simply opt to use the Riot Shield from MW2.

If you didn’t unlock the Riot Shield in MW2, which was done by reaching player level 37, it appears you can still do so even in MW3 by completing an unlock challenge.

Just like in Warzone and its original game, the MW2 Riot Shield does count as a primary weapon, meaning you will need to equip the Overkill Vest if you want to be able to combo it with something other than a secondary in MW3.

Outside of the MW2 Riot Shield, all of the primary weapons can be modified with attachments in the MW3 gunsmith.