How to get the Overkill perk in Modern Warfare 3

Why settle for just one gun when you can bring two? The Overkill perk has long given Call of Duty players the answer to this question, giving them the opportunity to bring two primary weapons with them into the battlefield instead of just one primary and one secondary.

Overkill first arrived in the franchise in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and has been a staple of the perk system ever since. But perks look a little bit different in 2023 with the launch of Modern Warfare 3 as players now equip themselves with gloves, boots, vests, and gear that all provide perks.

Upon first glance at the different pieces of equipment and level-up rewards, Overkill isn’t anywhere to be found. But it’s in MW3, trust us, and you can get it relatively soon.

Can you unlock the Overkill perk in MW3?

Overkill is a hidden perk in MW3 now, not listed on any equipment listing. But Overkill is activated if you wear the Gunner Vest, which improves your operator’s reload speed and allows them to spawn in with maximum ammo.

Once you unlock and equip the Gunner Vest in your loadout screen, Overkill will be active, and you can navigate to your Secondary Weapon window and equip another primary weapon in the second slot.

To unlock the Gunner Vest and use of the Overkill perk, you will need to reach player level 20. Playing any matches and performing well will earn you experience, but you can maximize your XP gains by completing your three daily missions too. Be aware, however, that some dailies during the MW3 beta aren’t tracking correctly. For example, I had a mission to get a Semtex kill and a lethal equipment kill, but I only got credit for using a Semtex.

As a reminder, if you reach level 20 and unlock the Gunner Vest during the open beta, you will have to do so again after the full MW3 launch as level progress will not carry over.

