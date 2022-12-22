Modern Warfare 2 has a ridiculous amount of customization for fans to spend large chunks of their lives grinding to unlock. Different stocks, magazines, sights, weapons, and cosmetics are all among the wide range of customizable features.

Each weapon attachment is designed to improve your gameplay. Of course, some work with little to no effect, but certain attachments can make the world of difference to your gameplay.

There’s one particular sight that has been a crowd favorite for running and gunning. The Canted Laser Sight is an attachment in Modern Warfare 2 that sits on the side of your weapon. It’ll provide players a new way to aim at opponents by tilting their weapons to the side and peering down an iron, iron sight.

Players swear by it, and it might be the best thing to add to your arsenal.

How do I unlock the Canted Laser Sight in MW2?

The Canted Laser Sight is an excellent weapon attachment, and it’s relatively easy to unlock. To get the Canted Laser Sight, you’ll have to unlock the TAQ-56 assault rifle first. Once you’ve got the TAQ-56 assault rifle, you’ll have to spend some time using it. Get the assault rifle to level 10. Once it’s hit level 10, you’ll be able to use the Canted Laser Sight. The best part about unlocking it on the TAQ-56 is that you’ll be able to use it on any weapon.

Remember, once you’ve put the Canter Laser Sight on, you won’t be able to attach any other weapon sight. It takes up the slot, and let’s be honest, you don’t need anything else.

Now you’ll be able to run and gun across any Modern Warfare 2 map and in any lobby, tilting your weapon to the side and hitting headshots left, right, and center.