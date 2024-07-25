How to unlock Quartermaster Suppressor in Warzone and MW3 Season 5

Season five for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone went live on July 24, adding new weapons and Aftermarket Parts for you to try. The update also introduced two secret attachments, one of which is the Quartermaster Suppressor.

The Quartermaster Suppressor is a muzzle attachment available for many weapons in all categories except shotguns. The attachment has quickly become a must-have in every Warzone build, especially with long-range meta picks like the STG44 in season five.

If you want to run the Quartermaster Suppressor for your season five builds in Warzone and MW3, here’s all the info you need to unlock it.

How to unlock Quartermaster Suppressor in MW3 and Warzone Season 5

Easy to unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Quartermaster Suppressor unlocks by activating its Armory Unlock in MW3 and Warzone. To unlock the attachment, you must complete eight Daily Challenges in multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Considering the three Daily Challenges are easy to complete in every CoD mode, you can unlock the Quartermaster Suppressor in less than an hour.

Best weapons to equip Quartermaster Suppressor in Warzone and MW3

The Quartermaster Suppressor buffs the Recoil Gun Kick, Horizontal, and Vertical Recoil by 10, 23, and 10 percent, respectively. The attachment also takes you off the minimap, with minimal downsides to your Sprint to Fire and ADS speeds.

We recommend running the Quartermaster Suppressor with all your long-range primary picks in season five. The attachment appears to be almost broken it’s so good, similar to the JAK BFB back in season one reloaded.

