How to switch Operator skins in Active Duty slots in DMZ

The new Active Duty slots in Call of Duty‘s DMZ mode give you more choice when it comes to playstyle and planning in the fun get-in-and-get-out mode starting in season three.

Each Active Duty slot features its own selectable Operator, and each slot has its own unique loadout of persistent items featuring a backpack, killstreak, armor vest, gas mask, and self-revive kit. Each Active Duty slot also has its own active exfil streak. Players have three slots by default, and can get a fourth by purchasing the Bomb Squad bundle from the store.

Players will be able to choose which Active Duty slot and operator they want to use before deploying. If you have a fully geared up operator with a high active streak you’re saving for when your friend is on later, you can take a different operator and risk less.

How to change Operator skins in Active Duty slots in DMZ

Frustratingly, when players log onto DMZ for the first time in season three, their active loadout and exfil streak are applied to the first Active Duty slot and they are assigned to the base Rangers operator. Players are not able to change an operator once it is applied to a slot without resetting the slot completely, which resets all gear and the exfil streak.

Upon filling a second or third Active Duty slot, players will be able to choose which operator they want to use, but be warned that they won’t be able to change the operator itself without resetting the slot again.

However, players can swap between different skins for each operator without resetting the Active Duty slot by following these steps:

Load up DMZ and select Active Duty from the top of the page.

Hover over your operator graphic and select Swap to go to the Active Duty slots page.

Hover over your operator graphic again and select Customize.

Select your preferred operator skin for this operator, as well as a finishing move.

At the start of season three, you may notice some bugs that will cause the operator slot to say you’re still using the default skin for your operator, despite showing the one you selected. The one you selected should still load up when you deploy.