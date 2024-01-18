How to play Ranked Play in MW3

Ranked Play finally went live in Modern Warfare 3 on Jan. 18, 2024, offering players a chance to prove their mettle online against the best in the world.

Developed by Treyarch, CoD: MW3’s Ranked Play includes skill divisions and ranks, plus the same rules, restrictions, maps, and modes that are played by the Call of Duty League professionals throughout the 2024 season with big money and a championship on the line.

Here’s how to play Ranked in MW3, along with all of the rules, game modes, and restrictions you need to know about before loading into a match.

How to play Ranked in MW3

Navigate here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To play Ranked in MW3, navigate to the MW3 menu in Call of Duty HQ, and scroll to the Ranked Play playlist. Enter here, read the rules, make a good Ranked Play loadout, and then get ready to rank up.

Ranked Play is way different from public matches in MW3. It has some pretty intense and restrictive rules, including big-time limits on what weapons and equipment can be used, and it’s only played on a specific set of maps and modes.

Here’s everything there is to know about before queuing into Ranked Play in MW3.

MW3 Ranked Play rules

Play by the rules. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The rules are strict, so be prepared to use very few weapons, like the MCW and Rival-9, with the majority of the game’s arsenal completely banned.

Restricted weapons

All MW2 guns

Holger 556

All Battle Rifles

All Shotguns

All Marksman Rifles

All LMGs

RGL-80

Restricted Attachments

All MW2 attachments

All Suppressors and Silencers

All Thermal and Night Vision optics

All Ammunition

Burrow 500 Drill Charge underbarrel

Restricted equipment

Shock Stick

Decoy Grenade

Stim

Snapshot Grenade

Tear Gas

Flash Grenade

EMD Grenade

MW3 Ranked Play ranks and divisions

Rank up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are the skill divisions to rank up through, with the main goal of becoming in the Top 250 in the entire world in MW3 Ranked Play.

MW3 Ranked Play Skill Divisions

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Crimson

Iridescent

Top 250

MW3 Ranked Play modes and maps

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

The maps and modes available in Ranked Play are the same exact ones available in the Call of Duty League.

Search and Destroy

Highrise

Invasion

Karachi

Skidrow

Terminal

Hardpoint

Invasion

Karachi

Skidrow

Sub Base

Terminal

Control