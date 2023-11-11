How to join a new squad in MW3 Zombies

In Modern Warfare 3, DMZ and Warzone vets alike will likely be delighted to know that a certain handy feature has been brought over to the new Zombies mode—the ability to squad up mid-game.

When viewing Modern Warfare Zombies through the lens of what Treyarch intended it to be—an open-world, PvE extraction survival experience—you’ll likely be quick to realize that the mode is much closer to a mix of DMZ and Outbreak from Black Ops Cold War than any of the round-based setups traditionally given to us before.

As such, before you drop into Urzikstan and begin taking on MWZ’s tougher tasks, it’ll probably be worth knowing how to link up with other squads. Whether you queue solo and end up wanting to meet other players, or if a player on your team exfils or disconnects, here’s how to join and merge with other squads in MW3 Zombies.

How to join and merge with other squads in MW3 Zombies

DMZ and Warzone players should feel right at home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MWZ allows players to join up with others mid-game in squads of up to six. To do this, you will need to use the Ping Wheel, which is also used for other callouts. On the default button layout preset on a controller, this is done by holding Up on the D-Pad and using the Right Stick to select “Invite nearby players to join your squad” or “Request to join nearby squad.”

On the default keybinds preset on a mouse and keyboard, this is done by pressing and holding the Scroll Wheel or Left Alt and using your mouse to select the same options.

Upon sending out a request or invite, a nearby player should be prompted to open their Ping Wheel and accept or deny your proposal.

This feature essentially works the exact same as it did in DMZ, except using the Pleading for Help feature while downed doesn’t seem to automatically have you join the squad that revived you anymore.

Given that MWZ doesn’t feature PvP, it does seem odd that players are able to create larger squads but are still limited to finding matches in parties of three. For now, if you are someone who has five other friends online looking to play MW3 Zombies together, it does appear that you’ll just have to hope that you can time your queues right and get into the same game.