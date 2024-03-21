Category:
How to increase FPS and performance in Warzone Mobile

The gameplay has to be smooth for victories.
Published: Mar 21, 2024 02:21 pm
Warzone Mobile player watching enemies drop in
Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is here and it’s a titan when it comes to visuals in mobile gaming.

The latest in battle royale gameplay on the go, CoD: Warzone Mobile is highly taxing on even the most cutting-edge devices. This means you may need to tweak some settings around to get better performance, like better framerate or frames per second (FPS).

Here’s the best way to increase your FPS and get better performance in Warzone Mobile.

How to increase FPS in Warzone Mobile

Warzone Mobile Captain Price sliding
Can’t play if you’re lagging. Image via Activision

To change your game’s settings, click on the cog wheel in the top right of Warzone Mobile’s main menu, then select Graphics. Here, you can change a number of settings to increase your performance.

Change your framerate cap

If your device will allow it, change your Max Framerate/FPS setting to Uncapped. This will allow for a bump in your FPS, if your device will allow it. Otherwise, you may need to change other settings.

Lower visual quality

Warzone Mobile graphics settings menu
An important menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Warzone Mobile graphics settings menu
Lower this if you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re still lagging, you may have to lower your visual quality. Some phones will allow High or Peak settings, like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and nothing lower. Older phones will allow for settings like Min, Low, and Mid.

Upgrade your device

Unfortunately for some prospective players, older phones are getting older by the day and it may be time to upgrade to a new one, especially if you’re looking to play the latest titles like Warzone Mobile.

According to Activision, Warzone Mobile is compatible “with Android devices with at least 4 GB of RAM and running Android Adreno 618 or better,” and “with Apple devices running iOS 16.0 or later with at least 3 GB of RAM (excluding iPhone 8).”

Best Warzone Mobile graphics settings

Warzone Mobile Gulag execution
Make sure to get this right. Image via Activision
  • Visual Quality: High
    • The lower this setting, the higher FPS you get, but the game will look worse.
  • Performance Optimization For: Framerate
    • Framerate is key. You want the smoothest experience possible.
  • Allow Hi-Rest Asset Streaming over mobile data plan: No
  • Max Framerate/FPS: Uncapped
    • This will give a much better framerate overall. The only other useable option is 60, but most modern phones have screens with higher HZ than 60. If you don’t see a difference, remain at 60.
  • Field of View (FOV): 90
    • The higher your FOV is, the more you can see of your peripheral vision to the left and right.
