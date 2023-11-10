How to go into third-person mode in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

You have the chance to enter third person mode during a Modern Warfare 3 Zombies match, and this guide shows you how to do it.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode gives you a massive world to explore with your small team, with a good amount of freedom of how you want to play the game. While playing a Zombies match, there’s a way for you to enter a third-person mode.

Third-person could be slightly jarring for some who routinely play Call of Duty games, but some players may want to try it. It’s a way to keep track of the massive horde trying to chase you down, and it could prove to be useful in the correct situations. Here’s what you need to know about how to go into third-person mode while playing Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Where to turn on third-person mode in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Open your main menu to find the option for third-person view. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can enter third-person view shortly after you jump into your Modern Warfare 3 Zombies match. The option appears when you open your main menu during a match, and you can find it on the right side of your screen. Select the option to turn it on, and your viewpoint will retreat from the traditional first-person view to a third-person over-the-shoulder.

This can be highly jarring to many veteran Call of Duty players, but it can be exceptionally helpful. I found using the third-person mode useful when attempting to clear hordes of zombies or when I had to defend a specific location during a mission. With zombies closing in around me at all times, the third-person view makes it easier to keep track of them all, and I enjoyed using it while I had the Ray Gun.

The one downside I experienced to using the third-person mode was the consistent shoulder switching my character would do during combat. When aiming down sights and hitting the run button, your Modern Warfare 3 character will change their shoulder viewpoint, making it easier to fire from different angles and potentially around corners. However, this can be jarring if you’re aiming down sights a lot and then trying to run. This was a drawback for me and might not be one for you.

Thankfully, switching back to the first-person mode in Modern Warfare 3 zombies is as easy as changing to it. All you have to do is go into your menu again, click the same button you did for the third-person view, and you’ll change back to the traditional first-person perspective.