How to get the free MCW blueprint in MW3 and Warzone season 3

When the Call of Duty developers offer players freebies, it’s a rare opportunity not to be missed. These exclusive gifts are timed around special occasions and Warzone’s fourth anniversary was no exception, with the MCW Weapon Blueprints available for a limited time.

The Well Traveled MCW Weapon Blueprint is paired with 12 Stickers, making it one of the better gifts of 2024 for any eager CoD player.

How do you get the Well Traveled MCW Weapon Blueprint in MW3?

Don’t mind if I do. Image via Activision

You need to log in to the game on April 3 to get the Well Traveled MCW Weapon Blueprint in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. After launching MW3, head to the store, and the gift bundle will be available there.

Depending on your timezone, you can also claim this bundle on April 4. This gift package made its way to MW3 alongside the season three patch, a significant update that introduced new content and features. This patch also marked the return of Rebirth Island, one of the most popular Warzone maps.

When seasonal updates go live, they only include some new content. Instead, features become available gradually and there can even be mid-season patches. MW3 Season Three Reloaded will likely spice up the game again in the middle of a season with new weapons and other features.

The MCW is a versatile and powerful weapon in both MW3 and Warzone. This free blueprint gives you a solid base to build on, and the included stickers let you add a touch of personality to your loadout. If you’re like me and you stick to a budget when it comes to microtransactions, you should be on the lookout for offerings like this. During events and similar anniversaries, CoD developers treat their fan base with fantastic items that also double as collectors’ items.

