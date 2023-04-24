How to get the 3-plate Medic Vest in DMZ

In Call of Duty‘s DMZ mode, you can collect various regular objects and items found around the map and use the new Barter System to trade them for better gear. The three-plate Medic Vest is one of the new body armors added in DMZ, and it can be obtained easily by using the Barter System at buy stations.

In DMZ season three, you will find several new tools and equipment added to the game that can be obtained through the Barter System. These new items include the Secure and Scavenger Backpacks, the Rebreather field upgrade, and a few unique three-plate vests. Along with this, you’ll also find the Contraband Workbench that allows you to add or remove attachments from Contraband and Insured weapons.

DMZ is full of AI combatants, and you’ll also come across enemy Operators. You will need to complete different Faction Missions in this game mode, which is why the new body armors and equipment are the best items to get early in every run. Naturally, you need to know all the items required to trade this new three-plate Medic Vest.

Here’s how to get the three-plate Medic Vest in Call of Duty DMZ.

How to trade the three-plate Medic Vest from Barter System in DMZ

Screengrab via Activision

The three-plate Medic Vest is a new body armor in DMZ that allows Operators to revive teammates quicker and also increases the speed of self-res while using a Self-Revive Kit. The easiest method to get the three-plate Medic Vest is to find the specific items required for the Barter System recipe and bring those items to any buy station in DMZ. Here are the items you need to get to trade the three-plate Medic Vest in DMZ.

Three bandages

One liquor

One watch

After collecting all of these items, head over to any of the buy stations on the map. Select the Barter option on the bottom right corner, and click on the three-plate Medic Vest to trade it for the items. You can also trade excess of these items and get a three-plate Medic Vest for your teammates.

Bandages can be found easily in medical cases and cabinets located in different washrooms. Similarly, you can find a watch in toolboxes, loot caches, and as ground loot. As for Liquor Bottles, we recommend players search fridges at different buildings, cold storage, restaurants, cafes, and similar areas to find the item.