How to get Alchemist Medals in Black Ops 6

Alchemist Medals are one of many medals you can get in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s Zombies mode. You get them for killing five zombies using two or more elements, but it can be quite tricky, especially if you don’t know what to do.

Here’s how to get Alchemist Medals in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Best ways to get Alchemist Medals in BO6

The Alchemist medal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The simplest and easiest way of getting an Alchemist medal is by combining two elements using two different weapon types while killing zombies. You can do this by using a combination of Molotovs, bombs, and traps. One of the simplest methods is to craft a shock charge trap and a Molotov. Draw out a good amount of zombies to a specific location, preferably one narrow enough to keep them in place for a decent amount of time. Afterward, you can set the shock charge in the exact position the zombies are heading towards, and once there, throw some Molotovs at the horde while the shock charge goes off. It’s best to be patient and wait for the horde to trigger the trap before throwing the Molotovs for the best result. But keep in mind that you cannot craft shock charges until you hit the minimum required level.

Another viable tactic for getting the Alchemist Medal is to throw some Molotovs on a horde of zombies and shoot them with any gun equipped with an elemental mod, such as Cryo Freeze. Doing this is slower and less reliable, but you should have no issues if you do it quickly enough and ensure the Molotovs hit several zombies at once.

If you don’t have access to any weapon with an elemental mod, you can also combine poison gas grenades with Molotovs or any proximity mine or C4 bombs you have access to. Doing this is a quick and easy way of dispatching zombies, especially a high number of zombie hordes.

Some maps that significantly increase your odds of getting the Alchemist Medals include Nuketown, which has a small layout and structure. Its tight walls and paths can help you filter and distance hordes of zombies, allowing you to dispatch them easily with bombs and traps. Another great map for this is Liberty Falls. While this location is much more open, it features many zombies you can lure into alleys and closed-off streets.

Additionally, some Specialist Abilities, such as Firebreak’s Reactor Core, can be useful in acquiring Alchemist Medals. This ability can help you deal significant damage to hordes over time, and it works well with explosives such as gas grenades. Lastly, the Engineer perk helps you set traps much easier and faster and makes them more effective.

There are several ways of getting Alchemist Medals, and you can acquire as many as possible. Collecting Alchemist Medals will help increase your overall player score and boost your rankings. You’ll know you’ve succeeded in getting them when you see the medal appear at the top-middle part of your screen, and you can find them in The Stats section of the Barracks menu.

