If you’re jumping into the high-octane action in Black Ops 6 multiplayer or Zombies, you might encounter the packet burst error message from time to time.

Recommended Videos

The issue began in the game’s beta and persists after its full launch. To prevent the error from ruining your hard-earned kill-to-death ratio, here are some of the best solutions for fixing packet burst in Black Ops 6.

How to fix Packet Burst in Black Ops 6

An unfortunate situation. Image via Activision

When a packet burst error pops up on your Black Ops 6 screen, the first thing you must check is the game’s server status. If the servers are up and running, try the tried and tested fix: Restart the game and your router.

Additionally, if you’re on a Wi-Fi connection, try using the Ethernet cable to avoid packet loss in your connection. You can check the stability of your internet connection using the Command Prompt on any Windows device by typing “ping google.com -t” and if there are issues, you’ll see “Request timed out” on the Command Prompt window.

Several PC players have reported their game is unplayable because of packet burst despite having a stable connection and a high-end configuration. Many also believe the packet burst errors pop up due to On-Demand Texture Streaming, which can’t be turned off in Call of Duty after Season Five Reloaded dropped. The developers reorganized the game files with the mid-season update, reducing the install size considerably in the process.

Whether this setting is the culprit behind the packet burst errors isn’t confirmed, but if it is, it makes sense packet bursts occur only on some maps in Black Ops 6. However, there are a few more methods you can attempt to remove the pesky packet burst error in Black Ops 6:

Move CoD to your fastest drive on PC : On-Demand Texture Streaming actively downloads the texture files to your SSD. If you’re running a mix of SSDs with different read and write speeds, ensure Black Ops 6 is on the fastest one (usually the C: drive).

: On-Demand Texture Streaming actively downloads the texture files to your SSD. If you’re running a mix of SSDs with different read and write speeds, ensure Black Ops 6 is on the fastest one (usually the C: drive). Disable crossplay (option only limited to consoles): On PlayStation 4/5, go to Black Ops 6 Settings and scroll to Account & Network. You can turn off crossplay under the “Online” tab. On Xbox One and Series X/S, go to your console Settings, then Account, Privacy & online safety, Xbox privacy, View details and customize, Communication & multiplayer, and disable “You can join cross-network play.”

(option only limited to consoles): On PlayStation 4/5, go to Black Ops 6 Settings and scroll to Account & Network. You can turn off crossplay under the “Online” tab. On Xbox One and Series X/S, go to your console Settings, then Account, Privacy & online safety, Xbox privacy, View details and customize, Communication & multiplayer, and disable “You can join cross-network play.” Set On-Demand Texture Streaming to Minimal: Navigate your way to the Graphics section in Settings and select the Quality tab. Scroll down to find On-Demand Texture Streaming as one of the last settings under Details and Textures and set it to Minimal.

Navigate your way to the Graphics section in Settings and select the Quality tab. Scroll down to find On-Demand Texture Streaming as one of the last settings under Details and Textures and set it to Minimal. Contact Activision Support via its official support page if nothing works.

Black Ops 6 PC Packet Burst fix

Don’t let it scare you away. Image via Activision

Lower your graphic settings.

Set a framerate cap.

The PC version of BO6 appears to have a worse packet burst situation than consoles, as players have flooded social media complaining about it since launch. If none of the earlier fixes work, try out this one from Redditor Luke10n.

Apparently, the “Packet Burst” icon and issue on PC will happen when your CPU is being overloaded, which can be fixed by doing a number of things such as lower the BO6 graphics settings down and set a cap on your frame limit.

What is Packet Burst in Black Ops 6?

Something’s bound to break at times. Image via Activision

A packet is a small part of the data being transferred across the game’s server and your device, so when a packet bursts in Black Ops 6, it means there’s a problem in your connection with the game’s network. In short, a packet burst is the same as a packet loss, which will make your game feel laggy.

When this happens (commonly around a new game launch and seasonal updates), you’ll want to use one or more of the solutions above to fix the packet burst errors in Black Ops 6.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy