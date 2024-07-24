How to fix Error Code 2901 in MW3

Online games tend to come with a handful of issues, and Call of Duty‘s Modern Warfare 3 frequently has several online errors you can expect to encounter. These could be a range of issues, including Error Code 2901.

You will encounter Error Code 2901 when attempting to log into the Modern Warfare 3 servers. If you want to play online, you need to ensure you have a stable connection, and Error Code 2901 prevents you from getting into the game. Unfortunately for players, like many error codes, there’s only so much you can do, but it’s ultimately up to the development team and those maintaining the servers to handle this issue.

What to do about Error Code 2901 in Modern Warfare 3

Expect issues on the first day of a brand new season. Image via Activision

The issue you encounter when you get Error Code 2901 is a connection error to the Modern Warfare 3 servers. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to fix this problem. It’s entirely on the developer’s side, and you’ll need to wait a bit before the servers calm down to accept you into the game. You may need to restart the game several times before everything processes, or you may need to step away before trying again. This problem shouldn’t take too long to resolve, but it can be frustrating.

This error normally pops up at the start of a season in MW3, and with the arrival of season five, this issue is occurring far more often. It’s a busy day for the game’s servers, so issues like this will happen far more often. Because of how many players are experiencing this issue, we can expect the servers to level out as the day continues, and the bugs for the season are stamped out.

For now, our best advice is to step away from MW3 and wait to try again later. There’s nothing you can do about Error Code 2901 other than wait for the connection issue to resolve itself. This was also an issue in MW2.

