How to fix error code 2901 in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have both been out for over a month and players are finally beginning to settle into the newest generation of Call of Duty releases. But some players aren’t even able to play the two Infinity Ward titles at all because of pesky errors and bugs.

Error code 2901 is one of these frustrating errors and is most commonly caused by internet issues that prevent you from connecting to the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 servers.

If you’re struggling with error code 2901, here’s everything you can try to fix it.

How to fix error code 2901

Unfortunately, the developers of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have not acknowledged error code 2901 as of yet, so no official fix is available. Nonetheless, there are still some things you can try to fix the error for yourself and get back into the game.

Restart your game

You’ve probably already done this, but just in case, be sure to restart your game any time you encounter an error or glitch because most can be solved by a simple exit and reopening of the title. If this still hasn’t fixed error code 2901, try restarting your console or PC as well.

Check for an update for Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2

This error could be caused because your game version is different than that of the live servers. Additionally, Infinity Ward could release a fix for error code 2901 at any moment, so be sure to have your game on the newest update.

Check your internet connection

You can check your internet speed by searching for “internet speed test” in your browser and using any of the top results. If you’re playing using Wi-Fi, we’d recommend trying to play Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2 using an ethernet connection to see if it fixes error code 2901. If you think your internet could still be an issue, most routers can be restarted by unplugging their power cord for 15 seconds and then plugging it back in.

Check for a server outage

You could be encountering error code 2901 by no fault of your own, but instead because of a server outage on Activision’s end. To check for a server outage, head to Activision’s official online services page.

Uninstall and reinstall the game

If all else has failed and you’re still being pestered by error code 2901, you can try to uninstall and reinstall Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 as a last-ditch effort.

Report the error to Activision support

If you’re still running into error code 2901 after trying all of the above solutions, then the best remaining option is to get in touch with Activision support through its official website and submit a ticket for the issue you’re having.