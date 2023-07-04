How to complete the Oasis Route in DMZ

Season four of Warzone’s DMZ features a revamp to faction missions, with four factions vying for control over the various deployment zones. One such faction is Crown who, unlike Black Mous, White Lotus, and Phalanx, is not accessible to players from the get-go.

To unlock the Crown faction you must own the full Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 game, but once you do, you’ll have access to a variety of bonus rewards for completing the faction’s missions. One of those missions, Oasis Route, sees you drop into Al Mazrah with a camera. It’s time for a little sightseeing.

Oasis Route mission in DMZ, a guide

Oasis Route is a tier two mission for the Crown faction and is one of the easier missions to compete in Season Four, but requires a little geographical knowledge of Al Mazrah.

Your task is simple: Drop into Al Mazrah and plant a Tactical Camera at the Oasis bunker door. This door is referencing the Oasis entrance to the Koschei Complex but if you aren’t familiar with where the entrance is, you’ll be searching for hours.

Clear the area of enemy troops before entering. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the mission, you will want to enter Al Mazrah with your Tactical Camera equipped and head straight for the ruins in the northwest of the map at D2. You’ll come across a dig site with an excavator and a half-sunken building in the sand.

Clear out any enemy bots that patrol the area then enter the ruins. It’s a maze but once you enter, listen out for a Geiger counter ticking and look for the green mist and red arrows on the wall—this means you’re going the right way.

Once you come to a straight concrete tunnel with a giant bunker door, you’ve made it. Throw down your Camera in the room near the bunker door, and you’ll be done. You won’t have to exfil to complete this mission.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you happen to drop in on the other side of Al Mazrah, I’d consider an early exfil. Traversing the entirety of Al Mazrah for the mission is tedious and risky, and I lost quite a bit of loot when attempting it the first time.

My next run spawned me near Oasis, which made the mission very easy.

