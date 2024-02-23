How to claim Call of Duty Mobile’s Prime Gaming rewards in March 2024

Call of Duty Mobile’s exciting concoction of combat, guns, and strategy feels incomplete without its eye-catching cosmetics. Thanks to Prime Gaming, you can even get some for free. Here are the rewards you can earn for CoD Mobile via Prime Gaming in March 2024 and how to redeem them.

How to redeem Prime Gaming rewards for CoD Mobile (March 2024)

Don’t miss out on this freebie. Image via Activision

You can claim the code for a free Puzzle Epic Operator skin via Prime Gaming until March 21. Curated for Reaper, a popular Operator, the CoD Mobile Operator skin features Rubik’s Cube-like patterns on various parts, hence the name Puzzle.

For those wondering how to get the reward, head to the Prime Gaming website and log in. Needless to say, you need an active Prime subscription to be eligible for any reward. It doesn’t have to be a committed subscription; trials work, too.

Follow these steps to unlock the Prime Gaming reward for CoD Mobile this month:

Open the Prime Gaming website and log in. Look for CoD Mobile in the available tabs or search for it using the bar. Click to open the rewards page for the game. While on the rewards page for CoD Mobile, click on the blue Get in-game content button to receive the redemption code. Once you claim the code, remember to redeem the code ahead of April 4.

Here’s how to redeem the reward code after claiming it:

Note down your User Unique ID (“UID”). You can get this under the Player Profile section in the game. Launch CoD Mobile, go to the Profile menu, and open the Player Profile tab. The UID is a long string of numbers listed right under your IGN. Next, keep your UID and the Prime Gaming redeem code handy, visit the CoD Mobile Redemptions Center, and enter the information as asked. Upon successful redemption, you can log in to Call of Duty Mobile. Your rewards will be delivered to your in-game mail, so make sure to claim it from there.

That’s it—you can now equip the befuddling Puzzle skin while playing as Reaper in CoD Mobile.