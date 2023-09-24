8 best character skins in Call of Duty: Mobile

In August 2023, Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 delivered a wide range of fresh content, including a new map, shotgun, grenade, and more. Warzone Mobile and Modern Warfare 3 are both coming in November 2023, so it’s time to grind in preparation for the new chapter of Call of Duty.

But no one said you couldn’t do it in style. Whether you’re a minimalist or love to show off, there’s a skin for everyone in CoD: Mobile, even if you aren’t too precious about cosmetics. It’s time to go hunting for some of the very best skins and upgrade to show the community you mean business.

The greatest skins in CoD: Mobile

Nikto – Dark Side

The Nikto – Darkside skin is a legendary. Image via Activision

Although it’s three years old, the Dark Nikto skin is still a favorite. As part of the Dark Side Lucky Draw in Call of Duty: Mobile, players could get their hands on a sleek red and black outfit complete with a holographic watch to track kills. The Dark Side Lucky Draw also includes the legendary .50 GS – Calamity handgun blueprint and the epic XPR-50 – Dark Tech sniper file blueprint.

Ghost – Battlepass Season 1

The OG Ghost skin was only available during Season 1. Image via Activision

It’s expected that from Season 10 onwards, Call of Duty: Mobile will give players the chance to grab any Battlepass skins they missed. That’s good news for Ghost fans who jumped on the bandwagon a tad too late. Unless you were one of the OGs for CoD: Mobile, you’ll have missed out on the Season 1 Battlepass, which included an exclusive Ghost skin. It’s old but gold, and the classics never go out of style.

Phantom Osiris

Available in the Crown of Kings draw. Image via Activision

Found in the Crown of Kings Draw (if you’re lucky), players can unlock the Legendary character skin, Phantom Osiris, and potentially even obtain the Legendary version of the Kali Sticks melee weapon. Like any Draw, a considerable amount of (real) money is needed unless players find themselves fortunate enough to earn the best items in the early pulls.

Dark Shepherd

The Grim Reaper. Image via Activision

Dark Shepherd is a member of the Dark Covenant alongside Artery, Kryptis, Witch Doctor (we’ll get to him), and Stansfield. He comes equipped with his signature Dual Scythes, plus any other weapon of the player’s choice, if the Grim Reaper look isn’t your style. There was some criticism that Dark Shepherd doesn’t exactly blend in well with his surroundings, so unless you don’t mind poor camouflage, he might not be a practical pick—even though he looks cool.

Gunzo

Straight out of Batman’s The Killing Joke. Image via Activision

Gunzo could very well be Call of Duty‘s answer to the Batman universe with a character who resembles DC’s iconic Joker. Bravo to CoD: Mobile’s design team on this one, because visually, it ticks all the right boxes. Clowns have been popular bases for skins in all manner of games over the years, not just first-person shooters. Just look at Dead By Daylight’s Clown killer, an original character whose entire gimmick is chewing off fingers and storing them in a lockbox.

Ghost Plasma

An upgraded version of Ghost’s base skin. Image via Activision

If you love Ghost (we’re willing to bet you do) but aren’t sold on the base skin, there are some other options to spice things up. The Ghost – Plasma soldier crate contains one of the most sought-after operator skins in CoD: Mobile, which also happens to be one of the rarest. It comes equipped with a wingsuit, a backpack, a sticky grenade, a knife, and a special skin for the AK47. You might tear your hair out trying to get it, but you’ll be the talk of the town once you do.

Seraph Tombstone

Finally, one for the ladies. Image via Activision

There isn’t much love for the ladies of CoD, but Seraph has some of the most aesthetically pleasing skins in the whole game. Originally available in the Frontier Justice Draw or the New Year Offer, the Tombstone skin sees Seraph take on the role of a gunslinger, similar to the likes of Cassidy and Ash from Overwatch. It’s such a simple yet effective skin as it brings CoD back to the Wild West days, and it’s particularly reminiscent of Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption.

Witch Doctor – Wrong Medicine

A blast from the plague-infested past. Image via Activision

In his biography, the Witch Doctor is described as both a healer and a killer. He’s never shown his true face, so he operates anonymously. He debuted in Season 7 Radioactive Agent as part of Noxious Draw. His skin, Wrong Medicine, was available in the Pestilence Draw, but although he isn’t readily accessible anymore, the community has supposedly found redeem codes for players who missed the initial release. If not for the color scheme, the overall feel of this skin sells its old-timey nature.

About the author