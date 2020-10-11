Here are the patch notes for Call of Duty: Mobile season 11

After keeping the secret for longer than usual with no public test of upcoming content, Activision revealed the patch notes of the update that will introduce season 11 in Call of Duty: Mobile.

Here are the patch notes, according to Garena’s Facebook page:

New ranked mode series rewards

New epic blueprint: Kilo Bolt-Action, Dealer

New epic soldier: T.E.D.D., Where To Sir?

New epic frame: Steeled Frame

New epic calling card: High Roller

New epic charm: Season seven

New events

Anniversary Event & Halloween event

New challenges and missions with new rewards

New Perk: Tactician

New base gun: NA45

New battle pass available on Oct. 15

Changes (MP mode)

New featured game mode: Cranked Mode

Earn a “Cranked” bonus whenever you get a kill. Extend it by killing more. Failure to obtain a kill within the time limit will lead to exploration and death

Available on Crash, Standoff, Crossfire, Cage, Rust, Shipment

Pumpkin Confirmed

Limited time mode during Halloween. Stay tuned

New Map: King

Available for Gun Fight, Duel

Standoff-Halloween will return during Halloween.

New attachments

New gun perk for Fennec and MW11: Akimbo. Hold a weapon in each hand while ADS is no longer available

New attachment for AK-47: 5.45 Caliber Ammo. Greatly increase fire rate, good for close-range combat

New attachment for HVK30: Large Caliber Ammo. Increase damage to head and upper chest, good for mid-range combat

Others

10v10 TDM,10v10 DOM, Kill Confirmed and Capture the Flag will be available on more maps

Attack of the Undead: Increase the main weapon damage and HP limit of survivors after certain kills. Increase the HP limit and axe damage of undeads after certain kills

New Marker Setting

Changes (BR Mode)

New weapon

Purifier: A special high-pressure liquid ejector that causes continuous fire damage to enemies in close range. Jump into water to stop the continuous damage

New mod

Sleuth: Damaging an enemy reveals their location on the mini-map every 5 seconds

New ammo

Ballistic Expert: New ammo for special weapons, including War Machine, Tempest, Annihilator, and Purifier

Other

In Loadout, Battle Royale, Weapon Camos, player can use epic or legendary skins to customize in-game weapon outlooks

New automatic obstacle avoidance feature for land wheeled vehicles. You can turn it off in BR setting – vehicle

New setting in settings> loot setting: set default looting number of Armor Plate

New setting in settings- Basic – BR mode: Turn off to switch to a main weapon automatically after throwing one lethal or tactical equipment

All the information weren’t disclosed in the patch notes, such as what will bring the Anniversary and Halloween event. The changes to the existing game modes were revealed, however.

The battle royale mode will welcome the newest weapon Purifier, which was first introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, on top of new ammo and mod. In addition to this, a new mode will be added to multiplayer and the addition of some leaked skins was confirmed.

The Cranked mode, which will join multiplayer, will look familiar to veteran players of the Call of Duty franchise since it was present in CoD: Ghosts and Modern Warfare.

The season 11 of CoD Mobile will be released on Oct. 14 at 7pm CT.