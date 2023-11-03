Does Makarov die in the MW3 campaign?

Makarov returns as the central antagonist in Modern Warfare 3. He dictates a majority of the game’s narrative through his actions, so let’s see if Makarov ultimately gets his comeuppance and dies.

First introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in 2009, Makarov met his untimely demise in 2011’s Modern Warfare 3. This time around, Makarov debuts in MW3, and wreaks havoc almost immediately.

There are some pretty graphic and controversial missions, akin to No Russian, in Modern Warfare 3—with Makarov being the architect of their content. As MW3 draws to its conclusion, Makarov’s fate hangs in the balance, but does he actually die?

Does Makarov die in MW3?

Makarov died in the OG MW3, but does he here? | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Makarov does not die as he manages to escape by the skin of his teeth in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. He ultimately evades the clutches of Task Force 141.

In a final showdown, Price and his men manage to disarm a life-threatening bomb below the streets of London. In a shocking turn of events, Makarov turns up, shoots and kills Soap, and escapes through a secure door—this is only after a high-speed train barely misses hitting him.

More than likely, this will set up the events of the seasonal cinematics for Modern Warfare 3 Season 1, and future seasons, or eventually culminate in a big payoff in a possible Modern Warfare 4 entry.

We’ll have to wait and see what Activision has in store for the CoD community. Whatever happens, the full ending of MW3 will likely have a big bearing on the outcome.