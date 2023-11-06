Does Ghost die in MW3?

Modern Warfare 3 wouldn’t be the same without Ghost. The distinguishable Hero is once again aligned with teammates Price, Soap, and Gaz, but is it his final outing?

Ghost was first introduced in the original Modern Warfare trilogy. He became an iconic figure alongside many of the universe’s other characters, and he returned to MW3 in 2023 after appearing in the rebooted version of MW2 in 2022.

Call of Duty games are known for killing off main characters in devastating and dramatic fashion. We know that Ghost has a checkered past, so let’s find out his fate in MW3.

Does Ghost die in Modern Warfare 3?

Ghost is a resilient soldier. | Screenshot via Activision.

I am pleased to report that Simon “Ghost” Riley is still alive once the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 credits roll.

Back in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, Ghost did actually die at the hands of General Shepherd—so he’s, thankfully, already made it further in the MW series than he ever has before. This is great news, as his newfound relationship with Soap this time around has been a thing of beauty.

Given that Modern Warfare 3 deals with a returning Makarov, it’s no surprise that some deadly business takes place. MW3‘s ending gets pretty heavy, but fortunately Ghost makes it through these events.

Modern Warfare 3 features a stellar cast of characters, all expertly voice-acted. We also have details on the fates of Makarov, Soap, and Graves, in MW3, if you dare to look.