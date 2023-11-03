All voice actors and cast for Modern Warfare 3

A star-studded cast of voice actors is behind the main characters in Modern Warfare 3, so we’ve put together a useful guide featuring every key MW3 voice actor, as well as a glimpse into their acting history.

Say what you like about the Modern Warfare 3‘s campaign length, but it manages to cram in another fun story backed up by riveting acting performances.

MW3 is brimming with talent from top-to-bottom, and the real-life faces behind the characters majestically bring these fictional works of art to life—for better and for worse. So, if you’re curious about who Activision drafted in to provide voices, sit tight, we’ve got your back. We’re Oscar Mike.

Who voices Milena in MW3?

From Merrin to Milena. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

First up is Milena Romanova. A financier for Makarov’s Konni Group, Milena finds herself in the firing line in Tasks Force 141’s hunt for Makarov. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans should recognize her voice, as she’s voiced by Tina Ivlev, AKA Jedi: Survivor‘s Merrin.

Who voices Captain Price in MW3?

Barry Sloane is excellent because of course he is. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Reprising his role as Captain Price in Modern Warfare 3 is Barry Sloane. Price is a tough-talking, no BS-taking captain who will stop at nothing to bring down Makarov. Sloane has made a career out of appearing in various TV shows and shot to fame when he landed the role of Price for 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot.

Who voices Ghost in MW3?

It must be hard to see and breathe in all that gear. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Another familiar face returning for MW3 is Samuel Roukin. Apart from that Ghost meme in the car, the character was a driving force of 2022’s MW2 and forged a heartwarming partnership with Soap, not seen in the original trilogy. Roukin himself is a newcomer to starring in games and has also racked up credits in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., as well as a minor role in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1.

Who voices Gaz in MW3?

Gaz remains a core part of the unit. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Kyle Garrick, who, let’s face it, we all know as Gaz, is an instrumental part of Task Force 141, and his presence is made even more noticeable thanks to the cool persona of Elliot Knight. The actor is another who’s appeared in several TV shows, including American Gothic.

Who voices Farah in MW3?

Claudia’s mainstream success is well-deserved. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Claudia Doumit exploded in popularity thanks to her portrayal of Farah Karim in 2019’s Modern Warfare. She instantly became a memorable Hero and a face of the new trilogy.

Doumit is back as the fierce fighter once more, but her stock continues to rise since she secured the role of Victoria Neuman in the ever-popular The Boys TV series and its Gen V spin-off.

Who voices Makarov in MW3?

Even his eyes scream pure evil, sorry Julian. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

It takes a bold man to step into the shoes of Makarov—a violent, ruthless, Russian ultranationalist. However, Julian Kostov proves he is more than up to the task, making the sadistic leader as twisted as he was before, if not more. Outside of a solitary The Walking Dead Overkill accreditation, MW3 is Kostov’s breakthrough role in gaming, and he may have a future in the medium.

Who voices Greaves in MW3?

Warren Kole’s performance is full of life. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In a surprising turn of events, Commander Greaves is not dead. Quite the opposite, and he’s just as obnoxious and dislikable in MW3. Of course, this wouldn’t be possible without the terrific acting skills of Warren Kole. He seems to relish being a villain, too, after his 2016 role as antagonist Rafe Adler in Naughty Dog’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

Who voices General Shepherd in MW3?

He’s back. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Rounding out Modern Warfare 3‘s main cast is Glenn Morshower, who reappears as the treacherous General Shepherd. Over a multi-decade career, Morshower has basically done it all and completed acting. He’s smashed it in the hit show 24 and conquered the big screen in blockbusters such as Transformers: Dark of the Moon.