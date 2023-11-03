How long is the CoD Modern Warfare 3 campaign?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is mostly known for its multiplayer mode, but the campaign is really popular too. It’s a great way to brush up on your skills and has an exciting story full of action that will keep you entertained for hours.

How long does it take to finish the Modern Warfare 3 campaign?

The Modern Warfare 3 campaign takes about five to eight hours to finish. This can change based on things like what difficulty the campaign is set at, how good you are at playing, and if you’re trying to find and do everything in each level.

If you play the Modern Warfare 3 campaign on the easiest setting, you may finish it in about five hours. But if you play on the hardest, it could take eight hours or longer.

This is pretty similar to how long it took to finish the older Modern Warfare games. The first Modern Warfare 3 game that came out back in 2011 took about six to nine hours to complete, so it’s kind of the same.

How many missions are in Modern Warfare 3‘s campaign?

There are 15 missions in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign. Each mission takes about 20 to 30 minutes to complete. If you add it all up, it takes about five to eight hours to finish.

What difficulty settings are there in the CoD Modern Warfare 3 campaign?

The MW3 campaign has four levels of difficulty. Recruit is great for people who are new to the game. Regular is better for players with some experience. Hardened is for those who have played a lot and are really good. Veteran is perfect for players who are franchise experts.

If you choose a Modern Warfare difficulty level and then find out it’s not right for you, don’t stress. You can change it anytime.