Did Soap die in Modern Warfare 3?

Soap has always been one of the most popular characters in the Call of Duty franchise. He’s very much a main figure in the latest outing, MW3, and fans are asking if the beloved Hero dies in the campaign.

Many people will agree with me in saying that Call of Duty really got going with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Who was one of the main characters in the iconic FPS title? Yep, Soap. Merely a rookie with remarkable fruit-killing skills who goes on to become a legend.

The original MW trilogy doesn’t end up being too kind to Soap, though. In 2011’s Modern Warfare 3, Soap suffers fatal wounds and dies in front of his team. With that being said, does Soap succumb to an eerily similar fate in 2023’s MW3?

*Major spoilers to follow*

Does Soap die in MW3?

Just like the OG MW3, Soap meets an early end.

History unfortunately repeats itself as John “Soap” MacTavish does indeed die in 2023’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

During the events of the game’s concluding mission, Countdown, Task Force 141 desperately tries to defuse a bomb located deep in an underground London train tunnel.

Soap and Captain Price try to defuse the device, all the while repelling the aggressive advances of incoming enemy forces.

As they try to complete their task, Makarov suddenly turns up and shoots Soap. He goes to finish off Price, only for Soap to find a second wind and take down Makarov. Sadly, the Russian gets the better of Soap and shoots him in the head—killing him instantly.

The team is able to fend off the remaining enemies and defuse the bomb to partially complete their mission. In the end, Makarov escapes and goes unpunished for his heinous deed—for now.

It’s one of many shocking events that occur throughout the campaign’s duration, including the reappearance of Commander Graves.