DMZ storage guide: What do you actually keep when you exfil in DMZ?

Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is truly a game of strategy and chance more than shooting and looting, even more so than Warzone 2. Players drop into Al Mazrah just like they do in Warzone 2, fight enemy combatants, accept contracts, and complete contracts, but they have to get to an exfil zone and extract safely if they want to win.

Prior to each game, players can open their loadout on the weapons tab and select the weapons and gear they want to take with them. But you might be wondering where some of the items you extracted last time have gone. Well, there are certain items you keep after a successful exfil and others that you don’t.

All items you keep after a successful exfil in DMZ

Weapons

The contraband weapons you pick up in DMZ will automatically be in your weapons page loadout after a successful exfil. From there, you can move weapons you don’t want to bring back with you right away into the Contraband Stash, which holds up to 10 weapons (or 20 if you purchased Modern Warfare 2).

Related: Best weapons and items to exfil in DMZ

If you brought an insured weapon with you, you can even leave that if you want to make more room for contraband weapons since you’ll get your insured weapon back after a cooldown period. This cooldown can be reduced by dropping items off at a dead drop location.

You can exfil with a maximum of three weapons, provided you have a medium or large backpack where you can stash one.

Keys, but not stronghold keycards

Keys that open various dead drop locations, high-value loot rooms, and other notable locations will stay with you when you exfil and you have the option to start a future run with that key already in your personal stash. But if you lose your life with the key in your possession, it’s gone, even if you extracted it successfully in a previous match.

Stronghold keycards, which drop from enemy combatants and let you open strongholds, do not stay with you after an exfil. If you find one during a game, you have to use it in that game.

Armor carrier, gas mask, backpack, self-revive kit, killstreak

While playing DMZ, players can improve their soldier by picking up an upgraded armor carrier, a gas mask, a self-revive kit, killstreaks, and a bigger backpack. If you successfully exfil with those items equipped, they will stay equipped when you launch another game. But if you have these items in your backpack and not equipped, they will not stay with you and will be “sold” as experience after a successful exfil.

There’s no point in trying to save an additional armor carrier, gas mask, backpack, self-revive kit, or killstreak when you exfil.

Other items that won’t stay with you when you exfil include: ammo, armor plates, tactical gear, lethal gear, field upgrades, cash, and basic loot items like jumper cables, car batteries, and hard drives. These items will be “sold” after a successful exfil and turned into experience.