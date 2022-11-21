Best weapons and items to exfil in DMZ

DMZ is a fresh take on Call of Duty and has captured the intrigue of players looking for something different compared to the traditional core multiplayer and Warzone experiences. In DMZ, players enter Al Mazrah with one goal in mind: loot what they can and get out via the exfil zones, or lose it all.

There are Strongholds, contracts, and other activities to complete, but the main goal is reaching an exfil zone, signaling for a helicopter, and getting on safely before the time runs out.

So what should players be putting in their backpacks before planning their exit? Here are some of the best weapons and items to exfil while playing DMZ.

Best weapons to exfil in DMZ

Screengrab via Activision

With an upgraded backpack, players can exfil with up to three weapons: two equipped weapons and one stowed in the backpack. Of course, when it comes to which weapons you should exfil, it will always come down to personal choice. But a good rule of thumb for DMZ runs is to have one short-to-medium-range weapon like an SMG or AR, and one longer-range weapon like a marksman rifle, sniper rifle, or large machine gun.

Here are some basic recommendations for each class of weapon:

AR : STB 556, Kastov, or M4

: STB 556, Kastov, or M4 SMG : VEL 46 or VAZNEV-9K

: VEL 46 or VAZNEV-9K LMG : RAAL MG

: RAAL MG Marksman : EBR-14 or SP-R 208

: EBR-14 or SP-R 208 Sniper: Signal 50 or Victus XMR

Clearing Strongholds or stealing weapon cases are your best source for the highest quality weapons that are fully loaded with attachments. Keep in mind, you cannot alter the attachments of any weapon you exfil with, other than the ones in your insured spots. Additionally, players can only keep a maximum of 20 weapons in their contraband stash.

Best items to exfil in DMZ

Image via Activision

Keys and keycards should certainly be a priority for exfil situations since you can take them with you in future runs to open Strongholds and extremely valuable containers. You should also consider stowing an extra two or three-plate armor vest when you exfil even if you have one equipped, that way you have one to equip if you lose everything on a future DMZ run.

Aside from these items, it’s best just to fill your backpack with the most valuable stowed items you can find. But any money you earn from successfully leaving with valuables is only turned into XP; you can’t bring money earned from selling valuables back into future runs.

There is pretty much no need to ever exfil with tactical equipment, lethal equipment, or field upgrades since you can equip one of each at the start of every match.