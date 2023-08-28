Here are the early patch notes for DMZ Season 5 Reloaded

The DMZ, it's so hot right now.

Season Five Reloaded is coming at the exact midway point of season five in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. CoD’s DMZ mode is also getting some love as part of the content drop, though.

The future of DMZ is up in the air as far as Modern Warfare 3 goes, but at the very least, there should be some new content in MW2’s Season Five Reloaded and potentially season six, which is scheduled to begin at the end of September.

For now, the company has confirmed there will be new content to look forward to in Season Five Reloaded, which will arrive on Aug. 30 alongside new content for all of CoD’s current offerings.

Here’s everything that Activision has teased so far about DMZ in Season Five Reloaded.

DMZ Season Five Reloaded patch notes

New missions are coming. Image via Activision

The full patch notes for DMZ’s update should be available when it launches on Aug. 30, but for now, Activision has revealed what players can expect from it.

DMZ season five is a bit lighter on content than usual, but there’s some new stuff for fans of the extraction mode to sink their teeth into alongside the other offerings in MW2 multiplayer and Warzone battle royale.

Shadow Company Tier Three, Four, and Five Missions

The highlight of the new update includes new tiers of missions for Shadow Company, to continue the story that has taken place since MW2 launched and following up on the Shadow Siege event from a couple of weeks ago.

“These missions include acquiring a Heavy Chopper or an MRAP, extracting leftover gas canisters from the Observatory’s underground lab, and going face-to-face with a Commander known by his call sign “Rhino,” Activision said. “For your efforts, there are [[REDACTED]] rewards waiting for you, including some that can be carried forward to Modern Warfare 3.“

The specifics of the available rewards may be revealed but will likely be up for players to figure out themselves inside DMZ when the update goes live.

Communications Station Additional Upgrades

In Season Five Reloaded, players “can unlock additional permanent benefits by completing new Communication Station upgrade tasks,” including lengthening the duration of UAV Tower and SAM sites.

These in-match buffs will come alongside mission objectives, so it’s most likely worth chasing down for the added benefits they will bring.

