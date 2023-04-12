DMZ Calling Card: How to kill the Scavenger and find his calling cards

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season three brought an entirely new faction and tons of missions for DMZ players to embark on. Calling Card is a tier-one mission for the newly instated Redacted faction, a faction that has seemingly given out some of the most difficult missions in DMZ.

For players to complete this mission, players need to locate and dispatch the Scavenger mini-boss as well as find three of the Scavenger’s Calling Cards. The exact positioning of the Scavenger can be extremely difficult to pin down, as he is an elusive target, however, items called Calling Cards can help narrow down his location.

If you are searching for the Scavenger in your DMZ lobby to complete the Calling Card mission but don’t know where to look, this is what you need to know.

How to find the Scavenger’s Calling Cards in DMZ

For the Calling Card mission in Warzone 2 DMZ, players need to find three of the Scavenger’s Calling Cards on the bodies of fellow operators. Operators are players in your DMZ lobby, similarly running around the map and completing missions.

Since players can be found anywhere, it is difficult to say where you can go to find fallen Operators, but likely areas of the map with a high density of hostiles, such as the Hafid Port, maybe a good place to look. Once you find a dead Operator, search their body and you should find a Calling Card where the player’s Dog Tags would be.

Players should make sure to find the three Calling Cards before killing the Scavenger, as once the Scavenger is dead he will no longer drop Calling Cards.

Where to find the Scavenger in DMZ

Once you have collected the three Calling Cards on the bodies of fellow Operators, you are free to hunt down and eliminate the Scavenger. Like other bosses in Warzone 2 DMZ, the Scavenger does not have one fixed location. Instead, the Scavenger roams around Ashika Island, but can typically be found along the shore.

Whenever you approach the area where the Scavenger resides, players will be alerted with an icon on the map. A verbal prompt for your CO, saying “Multiple operators have gone missing in your area” will also be an indication you are close to your target.

Once in the correct area, keep your eyes peeled as the Scavenger will be dressed in a black Ghillie suit. After finding and engaging the mini-boss, players should note the Scavenger is wearing a substantial amount of armor, which may make him more of a challenge than you may expect. Try your best to land headshots and he should be fairly easy to dispatch.