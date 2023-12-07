Category:
Corrupt Warzone files punishing CoD players with gigantic 250GB download

Time to go buy another hard drive.
Harrison Thomas
Published: Dec 6, 2023 09:25 pm
CoD player in the middle of a firefight in Warzone

Gamers excited to test Season one of Warzone are likely going to be met with hefty download sizes thanks to corrupt files after the update.

Call of Duty players can expect to need up to 250GB required to play the new season, and the fault seemingly lies in corrupt files forcing players to redownload the entire game. Players on social media today claimed they were getting update files anywhere from 30GB to 250GB after the Dec. 6 Warzone Season one launch. Players also noted that if you restart your console during a CoD update, you’ll likely have to reinstall the entire game, thus adding more wait time.

CoD players lined up
Could be a while before the gang is online. Image via Activision

But, astute members of the CoD community have a potential workaround. To fix the issue, players can simply delete all files related to the various other titles in the franchise, according to the community. This means you’ll have to delete things like the campaign, Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, and Spec Ops from their consoles. Otherwise, you’ll likely have a sizeable download keeping you from playing Warzone today, depending on your internet’s speed.

This isn’t the first time sizeable updates have been a part of the CoD franchise either. Players called this “storage warfare” and claimed this was a tactic from the CoD developers to prevent gamers from having other games in their library. Sizes like this make a massive dent in allowed bandwidth for the month, according to the community, and people are seemingly sick of updates this large. 

This update in particular has brought upon other issues relating to corrupt files. The first issue appeared after players completed the update. Gamers received a notification saying they’d have to reset all unlocks and ranks to continue or close the game itself. Fortunately for gamers affected by this error, the CoD developers reassured gamers that this wouldn’t reset everything. The error was called “incorrect” by the devs and stated that ranks, unlocks and purchases would not be lost, however, loadouts and particular settings might be impacted. 

As for how long these issues will stick around, the CoD devs haven’t given any promises. However, the odds are we’ll be seeing a fix or two soon. 

Harrison Thomas
CS:GO, Overwatch, and Valorant Staff Writer - Played CS:GO since 2012 and keep a close eye on other titles. Give me a game and I'll write about it. Ranks are private information. Contact [email protected]