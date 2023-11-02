Activision explains why Modern Warfare 3’s download size is so unbelievably massive

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is a big game, both in scope and in actual file size, with the PlayStation 5 version coming in at well over 200 GB with the Call of Duty HQ app and other modes included.

As gamers set their eyes toward playing the campaign today and multiplayer and Zombies next week on Nov. 10, Activision has heard the shocked cries and complaints about the new title’s massive install.

“MW3 is almost here,” Activision said in a tweet just minutes before the game’s campaign became available in early access today. “In preparation, we would like to provide an update on file sizes which are larger than last year.

“This is due to the increased amount of content available day one, including open world Zombies, support for item carry forward from MW2, as well as map files for current Call of Duty: Warzone.“

Activision made sure to make a note that, as part of its “ongoing optimization efforts, your final installation size will be actually smaller than the combined previous Call of Duty experiences.” But that likely won’t mean much to those with bandwidth limits.

Thankfully, once players are done with a mode like campaign, it can be safely deleted to make room on hard drives.

“You can manage your Call of Duty files in the ‘manage files’ section of the CoD HQ launcher menu,” Activision said. “This includes the ability to uninstall specific content you are not actively playing.”

The move from individual game installs to having CoD HQ be a hub for multiple games means MW3 and its modes are technically add-on content, and some players have been having trouble figuring out how to install things properly.

For now, MW3’s campaign is installed in two different packs that total over 50 GB. Next week, there will likely be packs for both Zombies and multiplayer, and eventually, Warzone will need an update, too, during season one in early December. All of these will likely be their own downloads.

“We’ll be sharing more information regarding launch in the coming days,” Activision said.

Early access for MW3’s campaign is out now for those who preordered, and the full game launches on Nov. 10 for all platforms.