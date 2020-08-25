Infinity Ward has released the patch notes for the “Season Five Reloaded” update in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare, setting the stage for an exciting end to the summer.

The update, which is set to be available for download at 1am CT on Aug. 25, prepares Modern Warfare and Warzone for the Games of Summer event, along with a few other new pieces of content.

Tonight's update will begin deploying across all platforms at 11PM PDT! In the meantime, click the link to see patch notes, playlist updates, and download information for tonight's launch of Season Five Reloaded! https://t.co/vvToJ1Mx1H pic.twitter.com/3570cHlkC8 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) August 25, 2020

Other changes in the update include a large number of bug fixes and improvements for stability on the PC version of the game.

The update also likely includes whatever is going to happen in the Aug. 26 reveal of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War inside of Warzone. At 12:30pm CT on that date, Verdansk will play host to the reveal of the new game.

Check out the full patch notes down below:

General fixes

Ground War: You can now spawn on APCs even while they’re in combat, just as long as the vehicle isn’t low on health

You can now inspect your weapon during infil sequences!

Fix for a bug where players could see Tracker footprints on the ground after respawning, even when they don’t have the perk equipped

Fix for an issue where the Riot Shield could appear sideways in the preview screen

Also, fixed a bug where the Riot Shied could appear crooked in the squad walk

Fixed a bug where using Flaming Throwing Knives would not reset Dead Silence

Season 5 Week 1 challenge reads: “Call in the Personal UAV Killstreak 7 Times.” Should be written as Personal Radar

The Week 1 challenge reads: “Play 3 matches with Wyatt and your Coalition Operator”. Using and instead of as

Fix for an issue where the scoreboard could reflect inaccurate information when going from a multiplayer match to a Warzone match

Fixed a bug where some users were unable to unblock players

Fixed a bug where the ‘World Eater’ calling card appeared animated, although it should be a static image

Fix for an issue where partially watching the killcam and then skipping it, can sometimes result in reduced respawn time

Various fixes to help the Tomogunchi Turbo watch function as intended

Fixed an issue where the Stopping Round Field Upgrade could become unlimited after using two of the same weapon

Weapons

Adjusted weapon stats graphs to better match rate of fire and post-launch weapon balancing

Fix for a bug where tracers could lose their impact VFX when the ammunition is changed from the default 5.56 NATO ammunition on the M4

Sniper – Thermal Scope: lowered optic resolution and reduced thermal range

Adding ‘HEI’ (High Explosive Incendiary) label to cosmetic dismembering ammo types

Warzone

Fix for an issue where the gas mask could become invulnerable

Fixed a bug where the yellow highlighting of your name in the Squad widget was missing from BR Buy Back

Fix for a bug where the parachute could open randomly when jumping over certain areas of the map

In BR Quads, the player’s minimap icon had both the downed icon and arrow when the player started the Most Wanted contract. This has been fixed

Fixed a bug where the loot dropped from a squadmate who died in the gulag would be available for other squad members to pick up if they enter the same gulag

Fixed a bug where players will observe no ping audio from a spectator creating world pings

Various fixes for issues with Self Revive: Players may see no UI for Self Revive after buying it at a kiosk, then see the Self Revive ‘Use’ UI right before the player dies when downed but too late to be able to revive themselves Players may see no UI for Self Revive and when downed, they are able to use a Self Revive Players may be unable to buy a Self Revive at a kiosk stating “The player already has this item”, despite not having one in their inventory



Call of Duty League

Fixed a bug where barrels with integrated suppressors were still available

PC