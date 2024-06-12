CoD drops ‘Carry Forward’ project: Warzone, MW3 unlocks won’t go to Black Ops 6

Treyarch recently held a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 direct that came with the information that content from previous CoD games, including Modern Warfare and Warzone, will not carry over.

Recommended Videos

You may have dozens of operators, skins, and gun camos from recent Call of Duty games, and all of that will stay in the past once Black Ops 6 drops. It’s a move that’s certain to enrage some players, but Treyarch has a justification for the decision.

I just dropped to my knees in Target. RIP all my camos and operators. — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) June 9, 2024

In an official blog about the decision to not carry forward older content, Treyarch said, “We want to make sure that everybody starts fresh, together, as we move into an all-new experience with the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Therefore, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Modern Warfare III content will not carry forward to the Black Ops 6 Premium experience.”

There’s a single exception—The Woods operator that players received in MW3 and Warzone for preordering Black Ops 6 will carry over. Aside from that, the only way to have special skins on BO6 launch day will be through the special edition bonuses.

This only applies to Black Ops 6 multiplayer and Zombies. Activision isn’t nuking every camo and operator in Warzone as it did during the dreaded switch from 1.0 to 2.0, so the cosmetics you have aren’t just going into the void.

On the one hand, this feels like a natural move. The Black Ops series isn’t even made by the same developer as the Modern Warfare series, so the expectation that cosmetics should carry over seems silly. On the other hand, gaming has largely moved into an era where shooters like Fortnite and Apex Legends receive regular major updates without leaving behind any of the content players already have. The idea that Activision should adjust to this new model has some validity.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy