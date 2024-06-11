It’s important to stay ahead of the game by keeping up to date on all patch notes in CoD, and a new update just went live for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone with an interesting change.

Recommended Videos

While new content is not expected for a couple of weeks in the Season Four Reloaded update, today’s patch includes many bug fixes and a buff for a gun that many people may be sleeping on until now.

Here’s everything that’s changing in today’s update for MW3 and Warzone.

MW3 and Warzone patch notes today: June 11, 2024

Give her a chance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The largest change in today’s CoD update is for the JAK Thunder LMG Kit, which is an Aftermarket Part for the Sidewinder. This attachment turns the Sidewinder into an LMG that fires faster over time, and it got a pretty nice buff overall in both MW3 multiplayer and Warzone.

The JAK Thunder LMG Kit got a 30 percent increase in initial rate of fire, a nine percent decrease in its fully ramped rate of fire, a reduction in shots needed to reach a ramped rate of fire from 15 to nine, and a 40 percent delay increase before the ramped rate of fire begins to decay.

Elsewhere, the patch is full of bug fixes for some other Aftermarket Parts like the JAK Atlas Conversion Kit and JAK Jawbreaker, along with a change to the EMD Grenade tactical. With a decreased ping radius, operators who are behind cover will now no longer be pinged by a teammate with an active tracker device.

The patch includes some changes for the Infected mode in MW3, and in Warzone, the update removed the annoying Thermobaric Grenade from possible Gulag loadouts and also fixed several bugs. To check out the full list of patch notes for today’s update, head over to the official CoD website.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy