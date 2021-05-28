Double XP now live for Memorial Day weekend in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The long weekend is full of double XP in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War—and it starts right now.

Treyarch has pulled the trigger on double XP in Black Ops for the weekend, running now until Tuesday, June 1 at 12pm CT. This double XP period is specific to Cold War only, meaning that Warzone will not be getting the double XP treatment this weekend.

Y'know, since we're heading into a long weekend… we're extending 2XP Weekend another day through 10AM PT Tuesday, June 1st! 👍 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) May 27, 2021

The weekend is full of new things to do in Cold War, including the multiplayer and Outbreak free access weekend. Players who don’t even own the game can play a set of multiplayer modes and maps, as well as the Outbreak mode in Zombies, all throughout the weekend.

Two new multiplayer modes, Rambo’s Gun Game and three-vs-three Gunfight, are available too. The limited-time Die Hardpoint mode is also still running as part of the celebration of the ’80s Action Heroes update, featuring Rambo and John McClane.

Players can even still dive into Standoff 24/7, the playlist that features the classic Black Ops II map remade for Cold War in all of its beautiful glory. The map was also added to the Call of Duty League map pool for Stage Four.

There are only a few weeks left in Cold War’s season three, meaning a new season is on the way sometime near the end of June.