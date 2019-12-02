Check out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's new 2-vs-2 Gunfight maps in action

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s first season is set to go live tomorrow, bringing a lot of new and exciting content to play with it. Fans are excited for at least six new maps, including new close-quarters combat locations for the two-vs-two Gunfight mode.

Thanks to YouTubers eColiEspresso and TheKoreanSavage, who got early access to some new content, Call of Duty fans have a first look at two of the new Gunfight maps called Cargo and Atrium.

Cargo is, unsurprisingly, set on a cargo ship. It looks exactly like the ship from the first mission in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, so it should be a nice hit of nostalgia for longtime CoD players.

The map uses cargo containers for cover and has a second level to contend with, adding a layer of verticality. Players will have many lines of sight to deal with.

Atrium, meanwhile, has a Middle Eastern setting and is somewhat reminiscent of old CoD maps like Showdown. There are a number of pillars lining the outer edge of the map, making it rife with opportunities for running from cover to cover.

Both maps look like they’ll be a lot of fun for Gunfight players when the new, free content launches tomorrow, Dec. 3.