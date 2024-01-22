Call of Duty’s latest ridiculous skin is now live—and it makes bathtime lots of fun

The latest and greatest ridiculous Call of Duty operator skin just went live in the in-game shop for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone today, and it’s about to bring bathtime to game time.

Recommended Videos

The “Bath Time” skin for Corso, as part of the “Wildlife Wanted: Rubber Duck Bundle,” is hilarious. It equips the operator with a yellow and black aesthetic and a giant rubber duck head, but the bundle includes a whole lot more.

And it just may be my favorite thing in the game now.

MW3 Rubber Duck skin

It’s quacktastic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For 1,800 CoD Points, you also get the “Rubber Rampage” blueprint for the Pulemyot 762, “The Ducky” blueprint for the DM56, “What the Duck” weapon sticker, “Duck This” calling card, “Quackin’ Up” weapon charm, and, my personal favorite, the “Bath Time” emblem that features the rubber ducky holding a bloodied knife.

The bundle recently came under fire in community discussions last week, where it feels like a part of CoD’s player base cries for “realism” while others simply don’t care. One such Twitter/X account said that “revamping [the] franchise into ‘Call of Fortnite‘ is making me sick.” And they got roasted pretty hard for it.

Regardless of how players feel about the skin, it’s likely to sell decently well if only for the fact that it’s utterly ridiculous and cheaper in comparison to most operator bundles, which come in at 2,400 CoD Points.

CoD has strayed far from its World War II roots, sure, but at this point, the franchise and the game have embraced the silly side of things with fun and colorful operator skins and blueprints, and collaborations like the ongoing one with The Boys and many others.

As Ernie from Sesame Street famously said, “rubber ducky, you’re the one, you make bathtime lots of fun.” And fun is the objective of video games, after all.