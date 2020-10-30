Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the best-selling CoD ever in its first calendar year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the best-selling CoD title in its first calendar year, Activision revealed in its Q3 earnings call yesterday.

Activision said two-thirds of all CoD: Modern Warfare sales were digital, with a lot of them coming from players who upgraded from the free version of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Modern Warfare and Warzone saw more than three times as many monthly active users as last year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 during the same quarter, and PC monthly active users grew “ten-fold.”

Screengrab via Activision

Compared to Black Ops 4, hours played on console and PC were approximately seven times higher.

“Our teams continue to execute our growth plans with excellence during incredibly challenging circumstances,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. “We are on a path to deliver sustained long-term growth across our fully-owned franchises. With confidence in our ability to continue to execute, we are raising our outlook for the year and remain enthusiastic for our growth prospects next year.”

Thanks in large part to Call of Duty, Activision’s net revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $773 million, “driven by Modern Warfare and Warzone in-game revenues.”

With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War due to launch in a couple of weeks, and with Warzone being integrated into the new title sometime in December, CoD has once again shown zero signs of slowing down. Black Ops Cold War is set to be released on Nov. 13.