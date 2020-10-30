Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will reportedly integrate in December

Warzone is one of the most popular battle royale titles right now and brings classic Call of Duty gameplay to a new format. Its success has guaranteed its continued support in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War cycle, but it won’t be integrated into the new title until December, according to Charlie Intel.

Charlie Intel reported that Activision Blizzard announced in its Q3 results call that Black Ops Cold War’s first season will release in December alongside Warzone integration. This will allow players to use Black Ops weapons and characters in Warzone in addition to the Modern Warfare content already present.

Activision also confirmed that it will follow the Modern Warfare monetization system by introducing a new battle pass, according to Charlie Intel. The pass will include free tiers and earnable weapons, alongside premium content. This system was well-received in Modern Warfare and replaced the previous season pass format.

The first season in Cold War will introduce a lot of new content to the game and Warzone. It’s unclear if the map will change to match the Cold War setting and story, but fans will likely see at least minor updates around the map. They’ll also be able to select custom classes from either game, which guarantees a unique experience.

This might be a disappointment to fans who solely play Warzone, but they’ll still have a new campaign, multiplayer mode, and zombies mode to enjoy when Black Ops Cold War is released on Nov. 13. Fans can expect more information on the first season and Warzone integration in the coming weeks.