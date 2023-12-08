Best Pulemyot loadout in Warzone season one

LMGs dominated Warzone 2’s meta, and the Pulemyot proves that the class is poised for another dominant run in Urzikstan.

The RPK outclassed every long-range meta weapon at the start of Warzone 2, primarily due to having the mobility of an AR but the damage output of an LMG. Modern Warfare 3 introduced a new system called Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits, making that reality even scarier.

Aftermarket Parts fundamentally change the play style of a weapon. For example, the Renetti handgun has an Aftermarket Part that transforms the sidearm into a rapid-firing SMG, or the Broodmother Conversion kit makes the WSP-9 SMG fire like an AR.

But the Conversion kit that poses the biggest threat is the JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit, which takes a behemoth of an LMG and gifts it the mobility of a versatile AR.

Best Pulemyot loadout in Warzone

Just look at this bad boy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

JGOD crunched the numbers and concluded that the Pulemyot has the 12th-best long-range meta time-to-kill speed of 854 milliseconds. That may not sound too crazy on paper, but a 100-round base magazine and devastating damage-per-second figures set the LMG apart.

Best Pulemyot attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: Commando D-15 Recoil Reduction Pas

Commando D-15 Recoil Reduction Pas Conversion Kit: JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit

Everything starts with the JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit, which greatly increases the bulky LMGs, mobility, handling, and recoil control. Even though the conversion kit decreases the effective damage range by 40 percent, the improvements in other areas make this a no-brainer choice.

Next up, the Bruen Heavy Support Grip and Commando D-15 Recoil Reduction Pad improve gun kick control, aim stability, and recoil control at the cost of mobility, but the Conversion Kit compensates for that loss in movement speed.

Finally, the Corio Eagleseye 2.5 optic provides a sightline that is not obstructed by a dot of any kind, and the VT-7 Spitfire gets some range back that the Annihilator took away initially.

Best Pulemyot perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Secondary weapon: WSP Swarm or Rival-9

WSP Swarm or Rival-9 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

To start, the combo of Double Time and Sleight of Hand helps speed up a loadout that would otherwise suffer from unusable mobility. Running with an LMG will still feel lethargic, but a longer Tac Sprint will at least help a little, and the biggest downside of using an LMG is the slow reload speed, so Sleight of Hand aids in that department.

Next up, Tempered is a new Perk in Warzone that allows players to reach full armor with two plates instead of three. Tempered armor is not new to WZ, but having it as a perk immediately after getting your loadout is a game-changer. Then, High Alert warns your operator if an enemy is looking at them, which will come in handy at any stage of a match.

Frag grenades obliterate armor in Warzone, so having a Frag Grenade in your pocket never hurts. Smoke grenades will be your best friend when it comes to trying to traverse large open areas unscathed.

Lastly, the Rival-9 and WSP Swarm stand out as reliable secondary options, because there is no chance the Pulemyot stands a chance in a close-range battle against an SMG.