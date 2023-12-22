The best operators in Call of Duty: Warzone in 2023

Call of Duty’s crossovers and partnerships have created some amazing Warzone skins, and the best operators in Warzone in 2023 are a list chock full of them.

With leaks pointing to another crossover with The Boys and potentially The Walking Dead as well, 2024 will add even more fun and interesting characters to Warzone. And judging by my lobbies this year, they will sell quite well yet again.

These are the best operators and skins found in Warzone during 2023. Don’t be surprised to see them in Urzikstan, too.

Best Warzone operators and skins in 2023

Express yourself with your operator skin. Image via Activision

When it comes to Warzone, you’re only as good as your operator skin. Whether you’re chasing down victory royales in battle royale, sweating in Resurgence, or just trolling online, the funnier or more “BM” your skin, the better time you have.

Lara Croft

Raid some tombs in BR lately? Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the cooler crossovers for CoD in 2023 involved the Tomb Raider herself, Lara Croft. Lara has been running around Al Mazrah since September with her trademark akimbo pistols in a tribute to one of gaming’s most legendary heroines.

Spawn

Keith David killed it in this role. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another legend in his own right, Spawn is just a badass and always has been. The movie might not have aged well by now, but the character himself is always a solid choice when you want to look dope. Here’s hoping for a proper new Spawn movie or series in the coming future.

Velikan – “Cosmos”

So pretty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is just a personal favorite of mine. The almost-animated look of the purple armor on this Velikan skin is gorgeous, and it’s become my go-to skin in Warzone, DMZ, and Modern Warfare Zombies, and that’s only partially because I spent a good chunk of change getting it in the “Cosmic Traveler: Pro Pack 2” bundle.

Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir

All of the themed weapon blueprints have been awesome. Image via Activision

The year of the crossover continued in season four, with three characters from The Boys joining CoD’s ranks. Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir have all been seen all over multiplayer and BR ever since.

And since there’s likely another The Boys event coming soon, according to leaks, they may be joined by more friends before they know it.

21 Savage

He’s out for revenge. Image via Activision

Joining up during the 50th anniversary of hip hop event, 21 came alongside Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj to turn every CoD lobby into a who’s who of the music industry. And he’s back for more in MW3, along with a CoD-themed song to go with it.

Gaia

Are you Groot? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just kidding. Fuck this skin, delete it from the game.

Nicki Minaj

Oh, my, god. Look at this skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’re probably sick of getting jumpshotted around corners by Nicki. I am, too. But if my lobbies have been any indication, this has been one of the most successful crossover skins in CoD history. I can’t play a game without seeing Nicki’s bright pink aura flinging herself at me, but that’s OK. Let’s get even more rappers and musicians in CoD next year.