Deluge of MW3 leaks tease another The Boys collab, Walking Dead, and more

Call of Duty’s long line of collaborations will continue into 2024, as evidenced by new leaks found by dataminers in the Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) files over the past few days.

During the past few CoD titles, Activision has partnered up with many big IPs, such as Scream, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Godzilla, and more, including real-life partners like Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj. Most recently, MW3 season six featured Diablo, Spawn, and Skeletor, among others, but the new game’s next collab could be a repeat from earlier this year.

Modern Warfare III will have a 'The Boys vs The Seven' event which will include event challenges for both Zombies and Multiplayer.#MWIII #ModernWarfareIII #MW3 #ModernWarfare3 pic.twitter.com/ZWgcLcdsre — MWIIINTEL (@MWIIINTEL) November 20, 2023

Amazon Prime Video series The Boys may be coming back with a new in-game event, according to datamines, with the titular heroes taking on The Seven, which is the comic book and show’s twisted, evil version of The Avengers or Justice League. Leakers say the event will be like the Task Force 141 vs. Shadow Company event from MW2, where players can choose a side and complete challenges to earn specific rewards. There will likely be new skins added as well, including new characters from the series.

The previous collab with The Boys included operator skins for Homelander, Black Noir, and Starlight, but the new one could add even more, such as Billy Butcher, Soldier Boy, The Deep, and any of the other fantastic characters from the series.

Another leaker, ModenasHD on Twitter/X, claims to have found in-game data strings for Rick Grimes and Michonne, characters from The Walking Dead. The leaker said the characters could appear as operator skins and likely may deal with a crossover for the new The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live series that will premiere in February.

"The Walking Dead" cross-over coming to Call of Duty Modern Warfare III



Found in game strings, Rick Grimes and Michonne could release as Operators.

While there's no confirmation yet, it is most likely tied to "The Ones Who Live" spin-off releasing February 25th 2024. #MWIII pic.twitter.com/kSyrhEQgzh — 𝗡𝗛' -Hotel Six- 🧼🥇 (@ModenasHD) November 21, 2023

All of the information is unofficial at this time, and anything could change. Sometimes mentions are found in game files and never come to fruition, so it’s possible that these events and partnerships could never see the light of day, or at least take a while before they appear.