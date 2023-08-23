A true gaming icon is joining the ranks of Captain Price, Ghost, and of course, Snoop Dogg. Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) and Warzone as a new operator, Activision announced on Aug. 23. The star of the 27-year-old action franchise and several feature films will be getting her own operator bundle in the CoD store.

Croft will be happy to get into the gunsmith and equip herself with her signature dual-wield pistols, which will serve her well in either MW2 multiplayer or Warzone battle royale. And eventually, even Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), too.

This will actually be Lara’s first appearance since 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the most recent entry in the franchise. She will likely fit right in with her fighting skills and traversal abilities that she uses to solve puzzles and raid tombs for treasure and loot.

Here’s everything we know about Lara Croft in Call of Duty.

Lara Croft Call of Duty skin release date

Pistols ready. Prepared for drop in. Lara Croft is coming to Call of Duty @tombraider 😤 pic.twitter.com/9cYdWDlip6 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 23, 2023

Lara Croft’s release date in CoD is currently unknown, but it will likely drop sometime in the month of September.

A lot of CoD’s calendar for the end of summer is up in the air, including the date for the midseason update. But season five is currently due to end on Sept. 26, so Lara will likely come to the game before then.

Lara’s operator bundle will likely be similar to other guest characters, like Kevin Durant or Snoop Dogg. Their bundles included the operator skin, plus weapon blueprints, and cosmetics like emblems and calling cards. They’ve all been priced at 2,400 CoD Points so Ms. Croft’s bundle will probably be the same.

It remains to be seen which version of Lara this will be. The style and design of Croft from the original PlayStation games is very different from the one in the recent reboot trilogy. Either way, she will be a welcome addition to the roster of operators.

The good news about Lara’s inclusion is that she will be available to use in both MW2 and Warzone. And subsequently, this means that she will also carry over to MW3 as an operator when it releases later this year on Nov. 10.

More information about Lara Croft in CoD is expected to be revealed over the coming days and weeks.

