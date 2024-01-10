Warzone shotguns don’t pack the same punch they did in Warzone 2, but Modern Warfare 3 introduced a new heavy hitter to use on Urzikstan in the Lockwood 680.

Warzone veterans still have nightmares about the KV Broadside dragon breath shotgun that wreaked havoc on Ashika Island during WZ2 season two. Raven Software eventually nerfed the monster, but during its prime, the semi-auto shotgun was able to shred through enemies in just two shots and had a 25 round magazine to take down even more.

We haven’t seen a shotgun reach the same heights as the KV Broadside, but Warzone community members have put a spotlight on the Haymaker as an early close-range meta favorite.

Despite the new semi-automatic shotgun showing shades of the KV Broadside, community members are overlooking the Lockwood 680, which is a two-pump kill menace and underrated choice in Warzone.

Here’s our choice for the best Lockwood 680 loadout in Warzone.

Best Lockwood 680 loadout in Warzone 3

The Lockwood 680. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lockwood 680 deals 200 damage up to about six meters. The next best pump action shotgun, the Bryson 800, only reaches about three meters with that damage output. The Lockwood 680 can also two-shot kill an enemy up to around 8.5 meters away without any attachments equipped.

With the barrel for our loadout, the range extends out to around 9.8 meters for a two-shot kill, but it can even reach 10 meters with the Hammerforged Barrel. Players will need to get used to the unforgiving nature of using a shotgun compared to an SMG, but if you land all your shots, the Lockwood 680 can compete with any close-range meta weapon.

Best Lockwood 680 build in Warzone

Muzzle: Crown Breaker Choke

Crown Breaker Choke Barrel: Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel

Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip

Bruen Bastion Angled Grip Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Sawed Off Mod Bolt: Express Light Bolt

Everything starts with the Lockwood Defender Heavy Long barrel, which improves bullet velocity, range, and recoil control, but more importantly increases the magazine size to 10 from four. With more ammunition at your disposal before reloading, it’s much easier to take on multiple enemies in Warzone at once.

Next up, the Crown Breaker Choke improves hip-fire and tac stance spread, along with pellet spread to increase your odds to land shots on an enemy in a gunfight. Meanwhile, the Bruen Bastion Angled Grip also increased hip-fire and tac-stance spread, and aiming stability.

To regain some mobility lost with the other attachments, the Sawed Off Mod increases ADS and sprint-to-fire speed by over 10 percent. Finally, the Express Light Bolt improves reload time, which tends to be an issue with pump shotguns.

Best Lockwood 680 perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk One: Double Time Perk Two: Sleight of Hand Perk Three: Tempered Perk Four: High Alert

Secondary weapon: Pulemyot 762 or DG-56

Pulemyot 762 or DG-56 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

I firmly believe that Double Time and Sleight of Hand are the best options for the first two perk slots in a shotgun loadout. Double Time increases the tac-sprint duration and reduces its refresh rate, while Sleight of Hand reduces reload times across the board.

We believe it’s not worth considering any third perk besides Tempered, as it allows players to get full armor with two plates instead of three. This perk will eliminate the need to scramble for more plates at the end of a match.

Finally, High Alert counters Warzone’s fast time-to-kill speeds by providing you with a warning when an enemy is looking in your direction.

As previously mentioned, our Lockwood 680 only two-shot kills enemies up to around 9.8 meters, so we recommend pairing the shotgun with a meta long-range weapon like the Pulemyot 762 or DG-56.

Lastly, you can’t go wrong carrying a Frag Grenade and Smoke Grenade in your pocket to deal with any scenario during a match, whether you’re running away from or into a fight.