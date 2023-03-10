Nerfs for Warzone 2’s most overpowered weapon slated for Season 2 Reloaded next week

The most powerful and annoying gun in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 right now is about to get hit with a nerf in next week’s update, Infinity Ward revealed today.

The KV Broadside shotgun, a new weapon added in season two, and its Dragon’s Breath attachment are both due for a damage reduction in the Season Two Reloaded update when it hits on March 15.

Season 02 Reloaded will include several global weapon balances, including damage reduction to the KV Broadside and Dragon's Breath rounds.



Our full Patch Notes with these changes and more will be published on 3/15 shortly before the update is live. Stay tuned. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) March 10, 2023

It’s been a Dragon’s Breath bonanza in Warzone 2 over the past few weeks, especially in Resurgence mode on Ashika Island, ever since players leveled up and unlocked the powerful incendiary ammo.

The semi-auto shotgun has an intense fire rate to go along with a 25-round drum magazine attachment, making it oppressive in close-quarters situations. But the real problem is the Dragon’s Breath rounds, which deal fire damage and burn enemies even after you’re done shooting them.

The KV Broadside catapulted to the top of the meta in recent weeks. According to WZRanked, it’s the second-most popular gun in all of Warzone 2 right now, just behind the ISO Hemlock assault rifle, which was also added in the season two update last month.

Season Two Reloaded’s update will also add the new Tempus Torrent marksman rifle to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s ever-growing listen of weapon options, and it’s only a matter of time before another gun takes the KV Broadside’s place at the top of the heap.